New Zealand doubles player Artem Sitak and his Israeli partner Jonathan Erlich are through to the their second ATP tournament final together.

They've upset the 4th seeds, Czech Roman Jebavy and Austrian Philip Oswald 6-4 6-4 to reach the final in Antalya in Turkey.

Sitak and Erlich won the grasscourt title in Newport, Rhode Island last year. They will play together at Wimbledon next week.

It was a clinical performance today in a match where they won six fewer points than their opponents but crucially won six from six deciding points. They saved seven of eight break points against their serve.

Conditions were brutal with the temperature hovering around 36 degrees.

"The match was incredibly close." Sitak said.

"Almost every game went to deuce and we stayed really sharp and composed in the big moments and that was the key."

Sitak and Erlich will face Croatian Ivan Dodig and Czech Filip Polasek for the title.

The Kiwi has won four ATP titles and another triumph would likely see his ranking rise from 47 to the cusp of the top 40 again.