There's no need to panic despite the fact the Black Caps' World Cup campaign received its first cruel blow in the comprehensive defeat to Pakistan.

One loss does not make this a poor team overnight and the reality is we were simply outplayed by a better team on the day - I rate Pakistan's all-round bowling attack as the best in the competition and on a pitch that suited them, they managed to expose fragilities in our batting lineup that, perhaps, weren't evident before.

Like most fans, I'm disappointed that the Black Caps have made qualifying for the semifinals a

