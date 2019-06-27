When the America's Cup comes to Auckland in 2021, a plethora of familiar faces will be tasked with keeping the Auld Mug in New Zealand.

Team New Zealand today confirmed their lineup for the 36th America's Cup, which will include 10 returning members and four new faces.

Returning alongside the already named Blair Tuke, Peter Burling, Glenn Ashby and Ray Davies will be Simon van Velthooven, Josh Junior, Joe Sullivan, Andy Maloney, Carlo Huisman and Guy Endean.

"We have a really interesting mix of sailors making up the Emirates Team New Zealand sailing team for the AC36," said Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge.

"As we have always seen, a cohesive mix of both sailing talent and raw power is a fundamental piece of the puzzle to success on the water. We saw this in Bermuda and will no doubt see it again in Auckland."

A number of the familiar faces that were onboard the America's Cup winning crew as 'cyclors' in Bermuda are back again by making a successful transition back from the leg powered cycling system which has now been outlawed within the Class Rule for the 36th America's Cup.

Former Oracle Team USA sailor Louis Sinclair is among the new faces, with Steven Ferguson, Marcus Hansen and Marius van der Pol also joining the cause.

- More to come.