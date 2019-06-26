How the Black Caps players rated in their six-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Martin Guptill 4

Another disappointing day, chopping on Mohammad Amir's first ball to be on his way for five. Hasn't found the groove yet. Lord's would be timely. Took one magnificent, full-length diving catch, and produced one late run out.

Colin Munro 3

Seems to have unrelenting backing from the selectors despite repeated failures. Again a couple of boundaries only to edge out to some extra bounce to become the first of Shaheen Afridi's three victims. Munro's one over then went for nine runs.

Kane Williamson 7

Deja

Ross Taylor 4

Tom Latham 3

Jimmy Neesham 9

Colin de Grandhomme 7

Mitchell Santner 7

Matt Henry 6

Lockie Ferguson 6

Trent Boult 6