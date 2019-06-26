Israel Folau's legal fight to save his rugby career has divided the country.

The ex-Wallaby claims he's in the "fight of his life" to be reinstated by Rugby Australia, which pulled his $4 million contract in May after the committed Christian posted a Bible passage along with an image on social media and was criticised for being homophobic.

The image said "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

His wife, Maria, has made no public statements on her husband's plight — which he claims is discrimination on religious grounds — but found the spotlight turned her way after she reposted two links to her husband's fundraising campaign five days ago.

Folau is trying to build a $3 million war chest to support his unfair dismissal case against RA, which he believes could go all the way to the High Court. He's already raised close to $2 million.

Tell us where you stand — and see how the rest of the country is voting.

