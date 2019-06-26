Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has revealed a family vibe around the Black Caps' camp and the lack of airports is making for a relaxed Cricket World Cup campaign.

Neesham bowled a crucial penultimate over in New Zealand's five-run win over the West Indies on Sunday, taking the final wicket of West Indian century-maker Carlos Braithwaite.

Talking to radio host Laura McGoldrick from the Hits, Neesham said there was a different vibe in the New Zealand camp.

"It's been fantastic. A different vibe to past tours I think due to having a lot of partners and families on tour with us as well.

"It's bit more of a family vibe. It's just been enjoyable to get on the bus. I think you know the bane of international cricketers is airports so we haven't seen an airport for a few weeks which is nice.

"It's just been a nice vibe in the camp, a real feeling of calm amongst the guys."

Children from Manor Park Primary school in action with Jimmy Neesham of the New Zealand Cricket team during the Cricket 4 Good event. Photo /Getty

Neesham said the side haven't really thought about building into something special after five wins and a no result in their opening six matches, an attitude which has been led by captain Kane Williamson's level leadership.

"I suppose you don't think of it like that. Kane's obviously big on staying level and preparing for each game best we can and for us it's really just been a box-ticking exercise around preparation and making sure we treat each game as an individual game.

"I think we've proven over the last few editions of the World Cup that we are quite a good tournament team.

"We do quite well in formats where you're facing different opponents each game. We just want to prepare ourselves the best we can for each game and obviously if that ends with us in the semifinals you only have to have two good games to be lifting the trophy."

Neesham also shared some of the Black Caps' dietary secrets when asked about team members frequenting Nando's jokingly referencing former Australian opener David Boon's reported record of 52 cans of beer on a flight from Sydney to London in 1989.

Ross Taylor doesn't mind some Nando's every now and then. Photo / Getty

"Ross Taylor can sniff out a Nando's anywhere in the world that's for sure. I try to avoid that over here to be fair. You alternate. I had Wagamama's last night.

"GBK (Gourmet Burger Kitchen) has been taken a bit of a hammering. Mitch Santner I think is on his 22nd burger of the tour, so he's looking at setting a David Boon-like world record. The guys just see what is close by and get in there."