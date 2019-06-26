Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has revealed a family vibe around the Black Caps' camp and the lack of airports is making for a relaxed Cricket World Cup campaign.

Neesham bowled a crucial penultimate over in New Zealand's five-run win over the West Indies on Sunday, taking the final wicket of West Indian century-maker Carlos Braithwaite.

Talking to radio host Laura McGoldrick from the Hits, Neesham said there was a different vibe in the New Zealand camp.

"It's been fantastic. A different vibe to past tours I think due to having a lot of partners and families on tour with

