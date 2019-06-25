COMMENT:

This week the Super Rugby final arrives early in Christchurch.

Such a statement is not intended to slight the Jaguares, well deserving of their historic place in the semifinals.

The reality, though, is the Argentinians should be travelling to Wellington, rather than enjoying the undeniable swing home advantage provides in welcoming the Brumbies to Buenos Aires.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Super Rugby's shambolic conference system must be stomached for one more year yet before the Sunwolves' exit paves the way for a 14-team round robin and, importantly, a much more equitable finals format from 2021.

And if there's one team that will embrace

Related articles:

Usyk coming for the heavyweights

Cricket drama takes the cake