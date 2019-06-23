The Black Sox have finished the WBSC Men's World Championship with a 2-1 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game.

The Black Sox once again took the lead with a home run, this time to Reilly Makea in the top of the fourth inning. Canada replied in their turn at bat to tie it up one each.

Canada's momentum continued with another run in the sixth to edge the lead 2-1 before starting pitcher Josh Pettett was replaced with reliever Nik Hayes.

The game was another low scoring affair with the Black Sox once again being out hit 4-3.

Japan and Argentina were facing off in the final.