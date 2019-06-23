Could Pakistan cause a massive shake-up in the semifinal draw?. Here's everything you need to know.

South Africa's worst World Cup

South Africa were knocked out of semifinal contention following a 49-run loss to Pakistan at Lord's this morning. The Proteas have joined Afghanistan as the second team to be ruled out of winning the title.

It's the first time South Africa have failed to reach the knockout stage since 2003 when they missed out on the Super Sixes with three wins in group play. They'll need to beat Sri Lanka and Australia in their final two games to match that win total.

What the table says

Pakistan's win gives them hope heading into Wednesday's match against New Zealand. A win in Birmingham would be followed by their final two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They'd need to make up for a poor net run rate but if England fail to pick up two wins in their final three games against Australia, India and New Zealand then the hosts could be in big trouble.

Going through the motions

Shakib Al Hasan, the amazing Bangladesh all-rounder, has a style of his own when it comes to preparation.

"His character provides the perfect balance to an emotional Bangladesh in team who swing from one extreme to the other depending on how they are performing," writes CricInfo's Mohammad Isam in The Guardian.

"But his training methods can sometimes infuriate coaches and teammates, because the 32-year-old basically runs through the motions."

He "won't do a whole day's work…or spend a lot of time in the gym like the ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

"Shakib has his own method and much of it is mental preparation."

Bangladesh are expected to beat Afghanistan in a match starting tonight, and then face India and Pakistan.

Boycott's tougha assessment

No one lets fly in cricket like Geoff Boycott.

And England's World Cup wobbles have allowed the former opener to open up – with two players in particular copping it.

"I am sorry for all those people who think James Vince is an international batsman," Boycott told the Telegraph, after England's shock loss to Sri Lanka.

He added: "What was Moen Ali doing? Does he ever think about what he is doing or does he just throw the bat at the ball and hope it comes off?"

There was a final warning for captain Eoin Morgan.

"So now you need to start backing up your words Mr Morgan, because there is not much room for any more cock-ups."

Excessive Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee for excessive appealing for an lbw decision in the win against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.

Kohli admitted to breaching the code of conduct and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.

During the 29th over, Kohli advanced toward umpire Aleem Dar in a manner Broad considered aggressive. India was under pressure, and Kohli was animated by Jasprit Bumrah's strike of Rahmat Shah's pads. India had lost its review. Bumrah eventually dismissed Shah in the same over, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, to turn the tide.

Kohli received one demerit point, the second of his career since the code was revised in September 2016. The other was issued in January 2018 during a test against South Africa in Pretoria.