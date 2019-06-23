By Andrew Alderson at Old Trafford

Superlatives are starting to feel cheap describing Kane Williamson's batting.

The New Zealand captain stroked another chapter overnight to enhance his place in the country's cricketing pantheon.

This particular fable came at the World Cup in Manchester where the West Indies threatened to snatch victory from the Black Caps in the penultimate over. A Carlos Brathwaite strike came within a metre of sealing the win when Trent Boult plucked a catch at long-on to secure a five-run win.

But let's wind the match back 98.5 overs.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson bats during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo / AP

Williamson came in to face the second ball of the game after Martin Guptill's demise via lbw review. The situation was further complicated by the dismissal of Colin Munro, also to a first-over golden duck.

The scoreboard was a shambles at 7-2 but Williamson was unperturbed, summoning the same composure which guided New Zealand home against South Africa three days ago.

He compiled his highest one-day international score of 148 from 154 balls.

Williamson played without any premeditated ideas about how to approach the problem, as he accelerated in beep test proportions across the innings.

Left-armer Sheldon Cottrell asked him early questions outside off stump, but the knock remained largely blemish-free until he skied a catch in the 47th over.

Ross Taylor was an able lieutenant with 69 from 95 balls in a 160-run third-wicket stand, but Williamson played the general.

He and Taylor had a thankless task, but rebuilt steadily. They only mustered 30 runs from the opening powerplay - the lowest of the tournament, including 44 dot balls - before unfurling their attack as the innings advanced.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field after being dismissed during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies. Photo / AP.

The West Indies needed a 12th fielder as Williamson worked the ball around Old Trafford's spacious dimensions, impervious to the traps being set.

A duel ensued at times, like in the 20th over, bowled by Oshane Thomas. Williamson twice picked out Chris Gayle at backward point. His third attempt worked the ball to Gayle's left and the strike was rotated accordingly, a cornerstone to Williamson's momentum.

Williamson received a standing ovation upon exit after resurrecting the innings in the most unflappable manner imaginable.

He is forging the team's reputation at this tournament in his own selfless image. The win sees them remain adaptable, understated and in contention.

However, Williamson's brilliance also highlights a problem developing in the New Zealand ranks if he's dismissed early. The batsmen, specifically Guptill, Munro and Tom Latham, must now offer their skipper more support as the tournament advances.

Williamson might be a cricketing colossus, but he's not Atlas.