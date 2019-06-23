COMMENT:

As I was writing this, Israel Folau's GoFundMe campaign continued to grow. People continued to donate to the - presumably quite wealthy - professional rugby player's fundraiser for legal costs, despite his massive property portfolio.

Folau has been nothing if not divisive but we've been having the wrong conversations about the saga. The arguments are either, "He's entitled to say whatever he wants" or, "He shouldn't have said that".

This issue goes far beyond whether or not Folau's posts are "hate speech" (which they are). Even if they weren't, this is about an open attack on an entire community

