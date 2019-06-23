COMMENT:

As I was writing this, Israel Folau's GoFundMe campaign continued to grow. People continued to donate to the - presumably quite wealthy - professional rugby player's fundraiser for legal costs, despite his massive property portfolio.

Folau has been nothing if not divisive but we've been having the wrong conversations about the saga. The arguments are either, "He's entitled to say whatever he wants" or, "He shouldn't have said that".

This issue goes far beyond whether or not Folau's posts are "hate speech" (which they are). Even if they weren't, this is about an open attack on an entire community which already struggles enough.

Yet the focus has been on him, not on the people he attacks. Rugby wants to tout itself as a big inclusive and welcoming community and yet, when Folau spreads hate, almost no one says anything. Where's the support for the LBGTQ+ community?

When this whole thing blew up, former All Black Adam Thomson spoke up. Steve Hansen, who's a proper legend, also had some words against Folau. Everywhere else in rugby, tumbleweeds blew past.

It has become painfully clear that Israel Folau just doesn't belong in the game of Rugby Union. His continued spread of religious fanactical bigotry is beyond dangerous to the values of the game, and to the new inclusive society we are working so hard to build... — Adam Thomson (@adamjohnthomson) April 11, 2019

Top names in the sport have plenty of words when it comes to advertising gear no one really needs, but they all stay very quiet on social media when it comes to real issues that need addressing.

Rugby has a machismo problem and Folau is only making it worse. And you know who's not helping? The players sitting silently watching this whole circus burn.

"Boys will be boys" - and the boys are staying very quiet. A particular problem with Folau is that he has a massive social media following that is eating up the hate he's spreading because, weirdly, he's somehow a role model to them.

But he's not the only rugby player with a huge following online, he's not the only one - not even close to the biggest one - that people look up to. Other people need to speak up.

Being a well-known rugby player is an honour, but also a responsibility. It provides a platform to communicate with people who look up to you. Folau knows this and he is using it effectively, if not wisely. Others are not.

My message to them? Stand up. Speak out. Don't look away pretending this is nothing to do with you. Folau is deepening rugby's worst wounds and you're doing nothing to help.

Every so often, a rugby figure will take part in some public fundraiser or some heartwarming ad calling for an end to stigma and discrimination. Every now and then someone will get paid to promote a good cause or be the face of a campaign against hatred, like the rainbow laces initiative.

No one is paying now but that doesn't mean they can't stand up for what they believe.

If you are a rugby player and you disagree with Israel Folau, say it. If you don't, you are ultimately failing at your responsibility as a rugby figure.