There was a sense of deja vu about Highlander and All Black Liam Squire being yellow carded against the Crusaders just as he was two years ago in the same quarter-final. It's a similar sense the Hurricanes will have as they travel to Christchurch for another semifinal.

It appears only one team have a good enough pack to stop the Crusaders from winning their third consecutive Super Rugby title, and it isn't the Hurricanes.

It's the team in new territory; the Jaguares, who are effectively the Argentina national team in disguise.

If both the Crusaders and Jaguares reach the final, the Argentines will arrive in the south on a wave of emotion and might just ask some difficult questions.

But back to Squire for a moment. Two years ago he was sent to the sin bin in Christchurch for a late and high tackle on Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga in the early stages of the match, eventually won 17-0 by the home side.

On that occasion it cost Squire's side only three points, but this time his no-arms shot on loose forward Whetukamokamo Douglas was far more damaging for the visitors.

It opened the door for the Crusaders to exploit the authority of their pack and they didn't need a second invitation. They scored two converted tries from attacking lineouts, the first to Douglas and the second to prop Michael Alaalatoa.

"It was a big moment," coach Scott Robertson said. "We've got a decent scrum, you know. To defend with seven was pretty hard for them. It's a shame - it's something in his game he has to sort out because I'd hate to see someone injured from a shoulder charge like that."

The Crusaders' dominance up front hurt the Highlanders not only physically and on the scoreboard but also mentally. It was a bit like watching a pub bouncer put a misbehaving patron in an arm lock and calmly walk them to do the door; it killed the fight in the Highlanders and in the end it was a bit of a sad way for remarkable fullback Ben Smith to finish his time with them.

And that's why it's difficult to see how the Hurricanes, who have struggled in Christchurch over the past three years, can seriously trouble the defending champions.

The Hurricanes were shut out by the Crusaders at this point last year and John Plumtree's men struggled at times against the Bulls in Wellington in their quarter-final.

They ran out 35-28 victors but they were rattled at scrum time and only their good discipline – wing Salesi Rayasi's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on aside – prevented the Bulls from hurting them with attacking lineout drives.

The Hurricanes have firepower across their backline but that has been contained fairly easily by the Crusaders in recent times. Beauden Barrett, in particular, won't have many happy memories of his time in Christchurch over the past couple of years and the Bulls highlighted a few defensive frailties.

For the Crusaders, their destiny remains in their hands and, in particular. the large and powerful hands of their pack. The Jaguares might resemble the Pumas in terms of personnel, but with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock starting, that's the All Black tight five in different colours wanting to do something that's never been done before.

The Crusaders won three titles in a row from 1998-2000, the first two under Wayne Smith and the third under Robbie Deans. No single coach has won three in a row.

For Robertson the prize is nearly within touching distance and his pack is paving the way.

He said: "When you get Owen Franks back in the scrum – he's just immensely strong, isn't he? And Joe Moody, oh wow, just a brute."