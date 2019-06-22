COMMENT:

Sometimes watching sport all you can do is grimace. Tension is palpable. Hands clasp faces. The ball flies over the fence – again and again, and again. The Black Caps' unbeaten run at this World Cup is over. And then it is not. So many fortune changes it is impossible to truly capture.

Oh, the contrasting emotions. Carlos Brathwaite, inches away from a match-winning knock, sank to his knees, one ball after notching his astonishing century off 82 balls, as he holed out with six runs required to a brilliant Trent Bout catch on the boundary that saved the

Related articles: