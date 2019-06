In need of a 24-hour sports marathon? You're in luck.

Kiwi sports fans are set for a big Saturday of sport with rugby league, super rugby, 1st XV rugby and cricket world cup matches all kicking off today.

Here's our guide to how you can enjoy back-to-back sport on this supersport Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE

Kiwi Ferns v Fetu Samoa

Where: SKY Sport 3 & Prime

When: Saturday 22 June, 2.30pm [K/O 3.10pm]



Kiwi v Tonga

Where: SKY Sport 3 & Prime

When: Saturday 22 June, 5.00pm [K/O 5.40pm]

Jason Taumalolo, captain of Tonga and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak Kiwis Captain. Photo / Getty

SUPER RUGBY

Quarter Final: Jaguares v Chiefs

Where: SKY Sport 1

When: Saturday 22 June, 10.00am [K/O 10.05am]

Sam Cane of the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Quarter Final: Hurricanes v Bulls

Where: SKY Sport 1

When: Saturday 22 June, 7.00pm [K/O 7.35pm]



Quarter Final: Brumbies v Sharks

Where: SKY Sport 1

When: Saturday 22 June, 10.00pm [K/O 10.05pm]

1ST XV RUGBY

Hamilton Boy's v Rotorua Boy's

Where: SKY Sport 1

When: Saturday 22 June, 2.30pm

CRICKET

Kane Williamson of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

BLACKCAPS v West Indies

Where: SKY Sport 2

When: Sunday 23 June, 12.00am [FB 12.30am]