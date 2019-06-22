Seeing it's the only thing he seems to understand, here's a Bible quote for Israel Folau: "The greedy stir up conflict, but those who trust in the Lord will prosper" (Proverbs 28:25).

Folau's GoFundMe page raised nearly $500,000 in the first day of asking for $3 million to help him battle with evil Rugby Australia. Nearly 6000 people donated after he set up the page with: "Could you make a donation, within your capacity to give, in order to support my action? I have the fight of my life on my hands and every little bit will help. Thank you

