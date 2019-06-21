Michael Venus will break into the top 10 in the world doubles rankings next week for the first time after reaching the final at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle in Germany.

Venus and his South African partner Raven Klaasen, the 2nd seeds have beaten the 3rd seeds, Nicola Mektic and Franko Skugor 7-6 (6) 6-4 in 1 hour 28 in a closely fought semi-final.

By making the final Venus will climb one place to 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday with Klaasen moving up a spot to 9.

Against Mektic and Skugor Venus and Klaasen saved a staggering 11 of 12 break points against their serve and they won less points than their Croatian opponents, (69-71) but were able to win six of seven deciding points in deuce games.

"We are excited to be back in another final" Venus said. "We were in a lot of tough situations today but managed to find a way through. Raven and I both really enjoy playing on grass. So to be able to get this many matches in on the grass already has been a great start for us in the lead up to Wimbledon."

Venus and Klaasen will get a day off before the final, their second of the year after they were runner up at the Rome Masters in May, and they will face the winners of the match between top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo and Ben Mclachlan and Jan Lennard Struff.