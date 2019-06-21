Cambridge Trainer Tony Pike is hopeful the good times can continue to roll when he saddles Cyber Attack in the Stella Artois 3YO Plate (1400m) at Eagle Farm, in Brisbane, today.

The Kiwi horseman has had a fruitful Queensland Winter Carnival, most notably landing a Group 1 double with The Bostonian, while barnmate Endless Drama placed third in the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).

Although Cyber Attack was a later addition to the party to Queensland, Pike was pleased with his first-up performance when a luckless seventh in the Listed Daybreak Lover Stakes (1200m) and believes the son of Shamexpress can measure up today.

"The top-weight is going to be hard to beat on Saturday, a horse called Vega One, but he's drawn a good gate and I'd be surprised if he's not in the top three anyway."

With last-start rider Blake Shinn already committed to Vega One, Pike has called upon the services of Mark Du Plessis, who has made every post a winner since moving from NZ to the Sunshine State last year. Pike has already enjoyed success in Brisbane this week, with Sacred Day winning at Doomben on Wednesday.

Despite The Bostonian's Brisbane heroics, Pike said he hadn't had any phone calls regarding a slot in the A$14 million The Everest.

Pike has four runners at Tauranga today and rates Bolt From The Blue and Out Of The Park in the opening two races as strong winning chances.

"Redcayenne is also a good chance in the Kiwifruit Cup, just as long as it doesn't get too heavy," he said.

Pike, who is also President of the New Zealand Trainers' Association, is encouraged by the passing of the Racing Amendment Bill.

"There are some good things on the horizon such as racefields legislation, point of consumption tax and [the repeal of] the gambling levy. My personal opinion is that outsourcing [of the TAB] needs to happen sooner rather than later and hopefully we can get some more money into the game."

- NZ Racing Desk