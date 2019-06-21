Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 first XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Last week's rankings

15. New Plymouth Boys' High School

14. Tauranga Boys' College

13. St Peter's College

12. St Bede's College

11. Nelson College

10. Sacred Heart College

9. Scots College

8. Kelston Boys' High School

7. St Kentigern College

6. Auckland Grammar School

5. King's College

4. Hamilton Boys' High School

3. Otago Boys' High School

2. Rotorua Boys' High School

1. Hastings Boys' High School

This weekend's matches

Rotorua Boys' and Hamilton Boys' clash in the pick of this weekend's matches, with Rotorua slight favourites. Key to any success will be to disrupt Hamilton Boys' at the break-downs and slowing their possession right down and captain and hooker Bernie Hati will have a big part to play here. No 8 Tuki Simpkins will be the focus for Rotorua's attack, while midfielder Manu Paea is worth keeping an eye on.

Luke White (Hamilton Boys' High School). Photo / Supplied

For Hamilton Boys', the speed at which Noah Hotham (halfback) plays, as well as the ability to get strong-running prop Hakaria Richards-Cox on to the ball, will be decisive. They're brimming with attacking talent in Mason Tupaea, Luke White and Solomona Tyrell, and blessed with an excellent distributor in first five-eighth Credence Harrison.

Saturday, June 22: 12pm: Hamilton Boys' High School v Rotorua Boys' High School (Hamilton Boys' High School)

Brian Lealiifano (Sacred Heart College). Photo / Supplied

It's been a topsy-turvy season for Sacred Heart - suffering two somewhat surprising defeats but upsetting Auckland Grammar. I expect them to stick to what worked for them against Grammar when they travel to King's College- keeping it tight in the forwards where Sionekau Lokeni, Peter Neli and Jyris Glamuzina will hit the line and look to stretch the defense. If it goes wide, captain Brian Lealiifano could cause some real damage - as he has done over the past weeks. King's will need a strong showing for the full 70 mins, something they haven't managed so far this season.

They have the front-row to match Sacred Heart's physicality, with skipper and prop Leandro Vakatini the talisman, and a solid midfield pairing in Meihana Grindlay and Temple Kalepo.



Saturday, June 21: 2.30pm: King's College v Sacred Heart College (King's College, Auckland)

St Kentigern College's six-week player ban (after last year's poaching furore) is finally over and they will be in full force against Liston College. It could take some time for their combinations to fire but if they do Liston College could be in real trouble. Captain Cam Church, Jona Mataiciwa and Tiaan Tauakipulu have held this side together in the absence of several superstars, losing only one game from six - against King's College. There's no doubt St Kent's are a National Championship team and they would want to prove it.

For Liston to cause an upset, they have to slow things down - St Kent's will try and run them off their feet, and turnover possession and basic mistakes could prove very costly. A lot rests on the shoulders of halfback Ezra Unoi and first-five Victor Olaaiga, who will have to show plenty of accuracy and patience to have any chance.

Saturday, June 22: 2.30pm: St Kentigern College v Liston College (St Kentigern College, Auckland)

Veveni Lasaqa (Tauranga Boys' College). Photo / Supplied

Another Super 8 thriller could be Tauranga Boys' College hosting Napier Boys' High School, who should have beaten the country's top team Hastings Boys' High School last weekend. Their front-row of Jayden Walker, Jacob Ward and Iafeta Maa is as good as any around and have another chance to prove it against a Tauranga team that won't back down. Loose trio Veveni Lasaqa, Melino Fotu and Fletcher Wright are standouts and the more time they get on the ball, the better for the hosts.

Saturday, June 22: Tauranga Boys' College v Napier Boys' High School (Tauranga Boys' College)

Josh Hopkins (Francis Douglas Memorial College). Photo / Supplied

Wesley College travel to New Plymouth to take on Francis Douglas Memorial College in what promises to be a cracker in the Central North Island Comp. The battle of the No 7s between Francis Douglas' Josh Hopkins and Thor Manase from Wesley College alone should be worth the trip - they are two of the leading young openside flankers in New Zealand with vastly different qualities. Hopkins is a technician, with a great feel for the game and a huge work rate, while Manase has pace and power and can make tackles all day long.

Saturday, June 22: 12.30pm: Francis Douglas Memorial College v Wesley College (Francis Douglas Memorial College, New Plymouth)