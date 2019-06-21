EDITORIAL

Kiwis fans have a second-in-a-lifetime chance to see Shaun Johnson and Benji Marshall together in the same team today as they pull on the black and white V against Tonga.

Two of the most exciting attacking talents New Zealand has ever produced, the prospect of the duo combining for only the second time jumps off the page of the game-day programme.

Marshall and Johnson have only previously played one international together, in the 2012 Anzac test at Eden Park. It was Johnson's Kiwis debut and a 20-12 loss, but memorable for a long-range intercept try by the then 21-year-old Rugby League International Federation rookie of the year.

When in top form, Marshall and Johnson have elevated the sport to dizzying spectacles as much as anyone in the history of the code. Few would argue either is at top flight now, but Marshall's NRL form this year shows he has plenty of legs left in him.

Kiwis (and Wests Tigers) coach Michael Maguire believes Marshall's matured playing style will provide a platform for Johnson to launch from.

Kiwis star Shaun Johnson is New Zealand rugby league's greatest test points scorer. Photo / Nick Reed

"Benji's changed his game a little bit over the last 12 months. He's been really able to learn how to direct a game and follow plans. I think Shaun will be able to play off the back of that."

Some Warriors followers will surely be looking on and wondering what the club could have achieved with the combination. With the fickle vagaries of injuries and selection preferences, there are no guarantees we'll see these halves pairing again. Enjoy.