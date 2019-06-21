Former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori has lauded Kane Williamson as New Zealand's greatest one-day player after his match-winning century against South Africa.

And, Vettori believes there is one key attribute that puts him apart from many of the world's best batsmen.

"What differentiates him from a lot of batsmen in this day and age is his sole focus is winning the game and he tailors his batting towards that," Vettori wrote in a column for the ICC.

"Kane has done so much in such a short period, whether a captain or not, he's been exceptional and he's an absolute joy to watch. He plays all the shots, he knows how to manipulate the strike and he's always going to run hard."

Williamson's unbeaten 106 – his first World Cup century – saw the Black Caps home against South Africa with three balls to spare, and Vettori believes the way he paced his innings is just one of the reasons why he'll go down as one of the game's all-time greats.

"The wicket was tricky, the South African bowling was very good and they took the pace off the ball well, it was a tough time to bat.

"But the way he understood that situation and got his team across the line was exceptional, it's what makes him one of the greatest in the world now and by the end of his career he'll be up there with some of the greats of all time."

Kane Williamson and Daniel Vettori in 2012. Photo / Photosport

And, according to Vettori, who some might say also has a claim to this honour with his 305 ODI wickets, Williamson is New Zealand's best ever ODI player - ahead of the likes of Martin Crowe, Brendon McCullum, Chris Cairns, Stephen Fleming, Richard Hadlee, and Ross Taylor.

"He's already there now and by the end of his career his record will far exceed anything we've had in the past or present, he really is that good."

Vettori also had praise for Colin de Grandhomme, who took 1-33 in 10 superbly restrictive overs, before hitting a hugely valuable 60 off 47 balls to support Williamson in the chase of 242 for victory.

"To come out there in a pressure situation and play your natural game takes a lot of guts, it is Colin's game and the way he plays and he does that no matter what.

"Colin only plays one way. He sees ball, hits ball, and that simplicity makes him a good player. He'd have got confidence from the way he bowled and at times he's been criticised for the way he bats but you take the rough when you get the smooth of these games."

Martin Crowe scored 4704 runs in 143 ODIs for New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Now four from four at the World Cup, with one washout, Vettori believes confidence will be high in the New Zealand camp before their game against the West Indies on Sunday.

"They've put in another good performance and should be more and more confident with each game that comes."