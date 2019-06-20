Nick Kyrgios had a rough day at the office at Queen's, arguing with officials and copping some stick from punters in the stands.

After exploding at the umpire because of controversial calls during his straight sets win over Roberto Carballes Baena, the Aussie firebrand lost his next match hours later against Canada's teenage sensation Felix Auger Aliassime.

A victory did nothing to improve Kyrgios's mood and he won the first set in a tiebreak but lost the second in the same fashion as the match went to a decider, which Auger Aliassime clinched to advance to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 6-7 7-6 7-5 result.

Kyrgios offered up meek returns on match point and after shaking hands with his opponent at the net, threw his racquet into the stands as several spectators booed him.

Video of Kyrgios leaving the court suggested he responded by saying: "Suck my d***."

Kyrgios was also reportedly unhappy when a photographer took a picture of him blowing his nose during the match, so he threw his snot-filled towel in the direction of the happy snapper.

Kyrgios also found a new chair umpire to target, lashing out at James Keothavong.

"You suck man, I'm done. I'm done,' he reportedly said as the Aussie once again fumed about balls not being called out, leading him to smash a ball out of the court.

He also had some testy exchanges with reporters after the match.

'ARE YOU TAKING THE P***?'

Earlier, Kyrgios claimed a commanding 7-6 6-3 win over Spain's Carballes Baena but his sharp tongue provided a bigger talking point than his racquet.

Kyrgios blew up during his first match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament, tearing strips off chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

During the first set the Australian raged over what he claimed were balls from his opponent's racquet landing out, but being called good by the officials.

Kyrgios engaged in a running battle with Murphy, who bore the brunt of the tennis star's fury.

"Are you taking the p***?" Kyrgios said when he felt a Carballes Baena serve missed the mark at 5-4 in the opener. "The ball was this far out.

"It couldn't be further out, what are you doing? Was that not out second serve?"

Kyrgios was slapped with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct but that didn't rein him in.

Nick Kyrgios and Fergus Murphy having a heated chat. Photo / Getty

He wasn't only upset with Murphy's decision-making, but also his fashion sense.

"That was out. You have one job," Kyrgios said later. "You're a nutter.

"Also your hat looks ridiculous. Why are you wearing that? It's not even sunny."

The spray continued even as Murphy warned Kyrgios to choose his words carefully.

"Don't talk to me," he said. "I'm not going to put in 100 per cent if there guys are rigging the game.

"What are you doing up there? Seriously, what are you doing up there? I refuse to play.

"You're taking the p***, honestly taking the p***.

"No wonder why I don't try. It's a double fault. I don't get it. Absolute joke."

Kyrgios sarcastically applauded the officials when they called balls out and repeatedly asked them to "cover your lines".

According to Metro, during the first-set tiebreak the Aussie said: "Disgrace. Absolute disgrace. I'm locked in a tiebreak at 3-3 when the set was done 15 minutes ago."

Kyrgios called Murphy a "joke" and asked to speak to his supervisor, who came out to the court during the second set.

Nick Kyrgios doesn't look like he's having fun. Photo / Getty

"Twenty people over there are saying it was way out," Kyrgios told the supervisor early in the second set. "Go and ask them (people in the crowd) yourself. They're not going to lie to you, they've got no reason to.

"You actually can't be that bad … that s*** can't happen. Know what I mean? Just ask the crowd. He's the chair umpire and he doesn't overrule it. I was waiting for a call."

Kyrgios reportedly told his team he would stop playing if the "bad calls" continued. "No joke. Like I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding," he said.

As always, social media took delight in taking aim at Kyrgios' antics.

Disgraceful behavior from Kyrgios. Has been mocking the linespeople for the last 5 minutes.



Asks them “to cover your lines” before the point and looks to one of them and says “are you ready?”



Kyrgios also revealed his great talent, showing he was somewhat distracted by the court next door.

Then again, when you can pull out moments like this, he can do what he wants in the breaks.

But this isn't the first — and probably won't be the last time — Kyrgios has taken aim at the umpiring.

The 24-year-old hothead's temper tantrum comes after he hurled a chair onto the court at the Italian Open, leading him to be defaulted from his match against Casper Ruud and fined.

He forfeited his 45 ATP rankings points earned at the tournament, was fined $32,000 for unsportsmanlike behaviour and sacrificed his $55,000 in prizemoney.

KYRGIOS: UMPIRING IS 'RIDICULOUS'

Kyrgios still put Roberto Carballes Baena away in straight sets. Photo / Getty

Kyrgios railed against what he saw as a lack of consequence for bad officiating in his post-match press conference.

"They (officials) know I'm never going to be the type of guy that's going to get a bad call and not let them hear about it," he said.

"I just don't think they get punished enough, like sanctioned enough if they make a bad decision.

"If you're sitting in the chair and not calling it, you're not doing your job correctly.

"I thought some of the calls were outrageous today. It shouldn't have to come down to me and Felix giving each other points. He gave me a point at a pretty crucial time, and I gave him a point at a pretty crucial time.

"I just don't think, at this level of sport, that we should have line judges and umpires that aren't making the right decisions.

"And I know what happens. Nothing happens. They get a little slap on the wrist.

"They don't get any warning or fine or anything for their mistakes. So what's the difference?

"For me doing a code violation, why can't they get fined for having a terrible day in the chair?

"Like, there's hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. It's not a joke.

"They just think it's a joke because nothing happens to them after the match. They don't get any investigation or anything.

"I think it's ridiculous. Like, why not have another umpire ready to come in if that guy's having a terrible day?"