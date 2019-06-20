Kelvin Tyler is hoping to spoil the favourites' party in tomorrow's Greenwood Amberley Cup (1600m), suggesting his pair The Bumper and Lil Miss Swiss are in prime order to cause an upset in the Riccarton feature.

Tyler, who trains at Riverton with his daughter Aimee, has already won the Amberley Cup twice, with Timy Tyler in 2015 and Lochan Ora the following year, and believes improving Bullbars 5-year-old gelding The Bumper and proven Rip Van Winkle 5-year-old mare Lil Miss Swiss are in the right form to complete a treble for the stable.

"It's just a race that has fitted well into the programme for my horses. We don't have a lot of open mile races down home," Tyler said.

"Both horses are really well. It's the biggest test for The Bumper but if the rain comes like it's meant to, then he'll be right in it."

The Riccarton track was rated a slow 9 yesterday, with any further rain expected to suit The Bumper, who has won six races from 37 starts, five of those on heavy tracks.

TAB bookmakers opened The Bumper at $21 but were forced to shorten him to $15 after early betting support as he chases his fourth straight win.

Lil Miss Swiss was at $19 in a market headed by Gr.3 Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m) winner Who Dares Wins at $3.80 chasing his fourth win from as many outings this preparation. The Bumper's last three wins have been in lower grades but he carries just 51kg in his open class debut under apprentice Kin Kwo.

"On his trackwork, he should be headed straight to the top but he's not that genuine," Tyler said.

"But at the moment we've found his happy place bowling along in front so let's hope he can acquit himself well."

Lil Miss Swiss is another whose preference is for testing heavy tracks, having scored by 13 lengths in the Wairio Cup (2115m) at Invercargill last month on heavy 11 going.

"She loves a wet track and mud. The wetter the better for her. She'll have this one and then we'll have a crack at the Parliamentary with her. You normally get a bog at Trentham for that meeting," Tyler said.

"She's really well too. We could have a look at the Winter Cup (Gr.3, 1600m) with her on the way back home but she needs it wet to be really competitive over a mile. "She's well and she's fresh and with the track already a slow 9 and making it a testing mile, she's pretty right for this race on Saturday."

- NZ Racing Desk