Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has capped off a stellar season with an ESPY award nomination.

Following an outstanding year of results – including a World Championship title, gold and silver X Games medals and a U.S Open Snowboarding Championship title – Sadowski-Synnott has been nominated for the Best Female Action Sports Athlete award at the ESPYS.

The 18-year-old made history at last year's Winter Olympics after winning bronze in the women's big air, briefly becoming the New Zealand's youngest ever Olympic medallist before Nico Porteous won bronze a few hours later.

Sadowski-Synnott says it feels "crazy" to be nominated in the category.

Advertisement

"I just look at the past year in wonder and can't believe how everything's gone. I'm stoked to be nominated, it's a huge honour," said Sadowski-Synnott, who hopes to attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 July.

[Read more: GeNZ sports stars: The best Kiwi teens conquering the world]

Sadowski-Synnott is up against stiff competition in her category with Estonian freeskier Kelly Sildaru – who notched up three medals at this year's X Games – also in the running.

Australian Stephanie Gilmore – with Seven World Surf League Championship titles to her name - rounds out the list of nominees.

New Zealand athletes previously nominated for ESPYS include golfer Lydia Ko – named Best Female Golfer in 2015 and 2016 and nominated for Best International Athlete in 2015 – and Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon who was nominated for Best Driver in 2015.

Running since 1993, the ESPYS are presented by the American network ABC and previously ESPN, to recognise individual and team sporting achievements on the world stage.

Award winners are chosen through voting by fans as well as a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and sportspersons.