Liam Napier rates the Black Caps' performances in their four-wicket win over South Africa in Birmingham.

Martin Guptill 6

Took his time to get going but there was no rush. A couple of lofted drives later, beginning to move through the gears, and one backward step too many ended a promising 35. Guptill now has the joy of being the ninth player to be out hit wicket in a World Cup, his exit then sparking the collapse.

Colin Munro 4

Two cracking drives, one through the covers on the up, to start. Then gone fifth ball with an inside edge onto the thigh catch. Must be on shaky ground.

Kane Williamson 10

Kane Williamson of New Zealand plays a shot for six to reach his century. Photo / Getty

Almost batted from beginning to end having arrived at 12-1, nine balls in. He only needed 138 balls to get the job done, finishing 106 not out. One sweet six, nine boundaries, and a whole lot of clenched-teeth grit. Never in doubt? #steadytheship

Advertisement

Ross Taylor 5

Strangled down the leg side second ball. Second time this tournament, too. The other occasion to end his man of the match 82 against Bangladesh. Will be disappointed as in good touch.

Tom Latham 4

Lasted four balls before fending at a sharp, rising, angled Chris Morris delivery which shaped slightly away from the left hander and took the edge.

Jimmy Neesham 5

Jimmy Neesham edges the ball and is caught by Hashim Amla. Photo / Getty

Possibly a harsh mark but we need to see more from Neesham. Helped the initial rebuild with Williamson, striking three to the fence in his 23, but needed to hang around much longer. Deemed unnecessary on this surface, even after taking five wickets in Taunton against Bangladesh.

Colin de Grandhomme 9

Influential with bat and ball. Game-changing innings, and superb areas with the amble in.

Mitchell Santner 7

There at the end, on two not out. This time not needed to repeat the batting heroics from Bangladesh. Nabbed the big wicket of Hashim Amla, when well set on 55 from 83, with a magic ball that gripped and ripped. Finished with 1-45 from nine.

Matt Henry 8

A wee bit wide with the new ball, though that may have been a tactic. Didn't pick up a scalp but 0-34 from 10 overs is nothing to be scoffed at.

Lockie Ferguson 9

Lockie Ferguson bowling. Photo / Photosport

Three wickets and he seems growing in confidence with each match. Set up his superb yorker which removed Faf du Plessis to perfection with a fast short ball one prior. Also stopped David Miller just as he threatened to really go off. Dropped one outfield catch that should probably have been taken.

Trent Boult 6

Knows Quinton de Kock as well as the Kookaburra, this the fifth time Boult has sent the keeper on his way. From there, though, Boult struggled for rhythm, the only New Zealander to clock more than six an over with 1-63 from 10. Also dropped one outfield catch, that did not prove costly, and looked shaky under his David Miller grab. Strange, as usually class in the field.