Formula One icon Michael Schumacher's wife has given a rare update on his health, almost six years after the racing champion sustained brain injuries in a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps.

Corinna Schumacher has broken her silence in a new documentary on the seven-time F1 world champion that is simply titled 'Schumacher'.

"Michael is a fighter and will not give up," Corinna Schumacher said in the yet to be released documentary.

German sports star Schumacher suffered traumatic head injuries on December 29, 2013 when he crashed into a rock whilst skiing with his 14-year-old son Mick on a family holiday.

The seven times 'F1' champ was placed in a medically induced coma at a facility in Grenoble, France for six months to reduce pressure on his brain, before being transferred to the University Hospital of Lausanne in his home country of Switzerland.

Since September 2014, the racing legend has been undergoing rehabilitation at his home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

FILE - In this Thursday May 16, 1996 file photo defending champion Michael Schumacher of Germany, left, chats with Ferrari consultant Niki Lauda. Photo / AP

The last official statement from Schumacher's family came back in January to mark his 50th birthday.

"We are doing everything humanly possible to help him," the family said in a Facebook post.

Corinna Schumacher's most recent statement provides further confidence that a full recovery may be possible.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone hinted at a possible full recovery for Schumacher.

In the documentary, Ecclestone reportedly said: "He is not with us at this moment. But when he is better, he will answer all the questions," in an interview for 'Schumacher'.

Schumacher the documentary is set to be released later this year.