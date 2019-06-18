American poker player Joshua Thibodaux had a week to remember and a moment to forget at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Thibodaux paid $1500 to enter the 'Millionaire-Maker' tournament, where 8,809 players entered and first place took home $2,006,000.

And after five days of play, with five players remaining, Thibodaux was sitting pretty.

He was coming second, and held a large chip-advantage over three of the remaining players.

The one thing Thibodaux didn't want to do, was mess with Kazuki Ikeuchi, the tournament chip leader. It could cost him millions.

Here is what the final payouts were:

1st: $2,006,000

2nd: $1,270,000

3rd: $952,546

4th: $714,352

5th: $538,670



Then this happened:



Here's how Poker News described the action:

Hand #102:

Kazuki Ikeuchi raised to 3.5 million under the gun and Thibodaux called from the button. Both blinds folded and it was heads up to the {k-Diamonds}{10-Diamonds}{k-Hearts} flop. Ikeuchi bet 3.3 million, Thibodaux called, and the dealer burned and turned the {10-Hearts}.

Ikeuchi checked, Thibodaux bet 5.2 million, and Ikeuchi check-raised to 10.4 million. Thibodaux moved all in for 29.3 million and Ikeuchi snap-called.

Ikeuchi: {k-Clubs}{8-Spades}

Thibodaux: {q-Spades}{9-Spades}

Thibodaux picked the wrong time to make a move as he was drawing dead. The meaningless {2-Clubs} was run out on the river and Ikeuchi raked in the massive pot to give him a 112bb stack while the other three players are all sitting under 10 bigs each.

Social media was unforgiving.

One of the worst all ins I have ever seen. Well done. — DoubleJLonghorn (@DoubleJLonghorn) June 13, 2019

His aggression got him there and ultimately was his demise. — Paul Santoro (@PaulyWalnuts76) June 13, 2019

ICM suicide! Good job, we are all now dumber for watching this. 👌🏻👍🏻🙄🤣 — Jeff Theis (@buck30buzz) June 14, 2019

Wow rare to see icm punts worse than mine but this millymaker 5th guy takes the cake. Big fan — Joseph Cheong (@subiime) June 12, 2019

Lol this might actually be the worst played hand I’ve ever see — WIll jaffe (@dankness3) June 13, 2019

By aggressively getting into it with the chip leader, Thibodaux likely cost himself over one million dollars in equity. But it's also likely that aggressive nature that got him to the final table.

Live by the sword, die by the sword.