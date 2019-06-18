A security guard's bizarre attempt to break up a tussle during an AFL game has been mocked as 'laughable' with footage of the on-field moment circulating across social media.

Kangaroo Jack Ziebell and Giant Heath Shaw started wrestling near the boundary line during their two teams' match at Blundstone Arena before the security guard emerged and approached the pair to help break them up.

But umpire Nathan Williamson was quick to usher the guard away telling him he wasn't allowed on the pitch.

Fox Footy's On The Couch members were left stunned by the video as it aired on the show last night, with Melbourne great Garry Lyon saying it was "beyond the pale".

Advertisement

"They (security guards) are supposed behavioural experts, they're not football experts," Lyon said.

Jack Ziebell remonstrates with Heath Shaw. Photo / Getty

"That fella has just made the worst decision ... That's so laughable that you can't defend it, but they are supposed to be trained."

Triple premiership Lion Jonathan Brown slammed the security guard's attempt as "absolutely ridiculous".

"It's unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it before," he said.

Meanwhile, several fans have since complained about the security guards after Saturday night's game at Marvel Stadium, saying they felt intimidated and constantly feared being kicked out.

Brownlow Medallist Gerard Healy said although most fans liked having extra security, they didn't appreciate it "in their faces".

"Most people like the fact that they can ring a number and know if they're intimidated, somebody can come and address that. But you've got to make sure you've got people well trained," Healy said.

"I'll give you an example down in Tasmania. If you put your faith in people that have got no training or little training, this is the sort of disaster that may well have happened 24 hours ago.

"You had a bloody security guard about to come on the ground to separate two players."

Marvel Stadium boss Michael Green said a review would access the procedures currently in place, including the need for security staff to patrol more frequently.