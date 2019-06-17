The Black Sox have bounced back from their 5-4 loss to Mexico at the softball World Champs with 7-0 thrashing of Botswana overnight.

Ben Enoka's two-run home run got the Black Sox back on track with the mercy rule win at Prague's Svoboda Ballpark.

The Black Sox scored three runs in the first inning and young Kiwi pitcher Daniel Chapman completed a shutout on the mound with 12 strikeouts.

New Zealand's next game is against unbeaten Group A leaders Japan at 2.30am Wednesday NZ time.

New Zealand Black Sox 7 Botswana 0. Hits: NZ 6 (Ben Enoka 2, Thomas Enoka, Cole Evans, Wayne Laulu, Tyron Bartorillo) Botswana 1 (Thabiso Radithobane).