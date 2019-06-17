By Andrew Alderson at Old Trafford

COMMENT

If ever cricket fans need to make a case about the sport uniting rather than dividing, they must subpoena the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester.

Myriad numbers have been tabled about the demand for tickets (divide circa half a million applicants by 26,000 Old Trafford seats) and the scarcity of matches supplied (last test in 2007 and last bilateral one-day international series 2012-13).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tales of acrimony abound, too. Yet any animosity or hostility dissipated between the countries in a game which succumbed to India's cricketing dominance and the Duckworth-Lewis method's dispassionate algorithms

Related articles: