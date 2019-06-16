The local training partnership of Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley were back to doing what they do best on their home patch at Ruakaka on Saturday — producing winners.

The pair picked up four victories and six placings from their 18 runners on the day with none more impressive than 3-year-old Mac Attacka.

The Makfi gelding had impressed when making a winning debut at the venue back in May but followed up with a disappointing run on a Heavy10 surface at Ellerslie earlier this month. Back to a Dead5 track on the weekend, Mac Attacka produced a sustained finish from well back on the home corner to defeat his age-group rivals over 1600m, including stablemate Quizmaster who finished runner-up.

"It was good to see him bounce back like that after the disappointment of Ellerslie," Chris Gibbs said.

Gibbs also said Danzdanzdance would be heading back to the stable in the next week after a month of pre-training at co-owner Kylie Bax's property. "There are so many options available to her."

- NZ Racing Desk