Nine talking points from Super Rugby, and a form team from the weekend.

Sometimes the world is fair

Given the weird format of Super Rugby, which guarantees a place in the top four for a New Zealand, an Australian, and a South African/Argentina conference team, the Chiefs and the Highlanders had to play their way into top eight, and they did. Despite that, the sooner Super Rugby returns to round robin play, so a conference as weak as the Australian one doesn't gift playoff places, the better.

If I really knew how these games would finish, I'd be sending this column from my yacht in the Bahamas

At the huge risk of looking really stupid when the smoke of next weekend's quarter-finals has cleared, here's who I think will emerge as winners. The Crusaders to tip over the Highlanders. The Canes to win well against the Bulls. The Chiefs to beat the Jaguares. And, who cares either way, but the Brumbies beat the Sharks in Canberra.

Remember that bear that ripped you to shreds in Christchurch? He got a cheap fare to Melbourne

Quade Cooper of the Rebels looks dejected after defeat. Photo / Getty

There were times during the season when the Melbourne Rebels looked like the real thing. Then they got stomped 66-0 by the Crusaders, and the humiliation was completed on Friday night, when, in front of their home crowd, the Rebels lost to the Chiefs, 59-8. Confidence matters so much in sport, and by halftime in Melbourne a forensic expert couldn't have found a trace in the Rebels' DNA. Even a very good test player like Dane Haylett-Petty was made to look ordinary.

In Motumaoho a dairy farmer is smiling

Has any team timed a late run better than the Chiefs? Players like Jack Debreczeni, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Australia, have suddenly emerged playing with huge finesse and confidence, and if the 40-17 upset of the Crusaders in Suva wasn't enough to say they're back, that smackdown of the Rebels certainly was. Coach Colin Cooper, as humble a man as ever ran a training session, said they'd rather play the Crusaders in Christchurch in a quarter-final than go to Buenos Aires. They're off to Argentina anyway, but as much as the Jaguares have improved, it's their misfortune to be facing the Chiefs, the biggest movers of the last few weeks.

Kicking to the Highlanders is like putting mince on your hand and expecting a lion to just lick it off

Invercargill got as ripper of a display from the Highlanders in their 49-12 win over the Folau-less Waratahs. To say some of the Tahs' kicking was as dumb as a pet rock would be unkind to minerals. Waisake Naholo made them suffer every time they hopefully lobbed the ball downfield, as Adam Ashley-Cooper, a tough, skilled defender found when he ended up smack on his backside as Naholo scored in the 23rd minute.

Liam Squire of the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

How slow witted were the Sydneysiders? There was an object lesson in the first six minutes of the game, when Highlanders fullback Josh McKay fielded a weak kick, and streaked in for a great try. The dumb bunnies had to be told at halftime to stop the aimless punting, they did, and after being 42-7 down at halftime, only leaked seven points in the second half.

The beard is magnificent, and it's got the player it deserves

With the return of an in-form Dane Coles, Liam Coltman may be edging out to the fringe of World Cup selection. But the big hairy hooker from Taranaki is playing out of his skin, with a workrate that should at the least keep him on the selectors' radar.

Woke up this mornin', and it was like the same ole blues

Just after the final whistle in Wellington, when the Hurricanes had clawed back to a 29-24 win over the Blues, I got a phone call from a lovely guy that coaches an under-eight team in Auckland. He wasn't angry, just sad. "What's going on in their heads?" he lamented. It's a fair question.

James Parsons, Otere Black and Akira Ioane of the Blues. Photo / Getty

While there were signs of improvement for the Blues this year (I know, I know, but honestly, check the results, they're still losing, but they're not getting thrashed any more), it was still fifth place in the New Zealand conference. Still no away win against another Kiwi team. Worst of all an apparent genius for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. No wonder we're seeing Leon McDonald holding his head in his hands in the coaches' box.

Yet more proof props can do anything

Please take a bow for all men with cauliflower ears, tighthead props, Alex Fidow for the Canes, and Angus Ta'avao for the Chiefs. Fidow weighs 137kg, and, off balance, harassed by desperate Blues defenders, he still managed to slip a perfect pass to Peter Umaga-Jensen for the 63rd minute try that tied the game in Wellington. Ta'avao, a dainty 124kg, continued the great open field form he showed in Suva a fortnight ago, by racing up beside the lightning quick Brad Weber in Melbourne to take a pass, and then send Sam Cane over for the 12th minute try that started the Chiefs' points deluge.

Let's not get cocky, but are the stars aligning?

Everywhere you looked All Blacks who had been sidelined, in most cases for months, were back in harness. Liam Squire chomping at the bit for 48 minutes in Invercargill. Dane Coles looking dynamic in Wellington for 52 minutes. Brodie Retallick working hard for 59 minutes in Melbourne, and Sonny Bill Williams gritting out the full 80 minutes in Wellington. These are players whose abilities the All Black selectors know as well as their credit card PIN numbers, and that means barring further injury, look for their names in the squad for Japan.

Finally, a form team from the weekend (and I do know that Tyler Ardron can't play for the All Blacks, but gee, he played so well, let's change the rules for one week).

Fullback: Melani Nanai (Blues).

Right wing: Waisake Naholo (Highlanders).

Centre: Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs).

Left wing: Tevita Li (Highlanders).

Second-five: Danny Toala (Hurricanes).

First-five: Josh Ioane (Highlanders).

Halfback: Brad Weber (Chiefs).

No 8: Akira Ioane (Blues).

Flanker: Sam Cane (Chiefs).

Flanker: Liam Squire (Highlanders)

Lock: Tyler Ardron (Chiefs).

Lock: Jackson Hemopo (Highlanders).

Tighthead prop: Angus Ta'avao (Chiefs).

Hooker: Liam Coltman (Highlanders).

Loosehead prop: Atu Moli (Chiefs).

Reserves: Solomon Alimolo (Chiefs), Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), Liam Squire (Highlanders), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), Tyrel Lomax (Highlanders), Dane Coles (Hurricanes), Fraser Armstrong (Hurricanes).