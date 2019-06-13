By Andrew Alderson in Nottingham

New Zealand have been denied a valuable opportunity in the abandoned match with India at cricket's World Cup.

The encounter between the two unbeaten teams at Nottingham - their first meeting at this tournament for 16 years – would have revealed who was in prime position to contest the semi-finals.

The torrents of rain snaking through the city streets this week took their toll. Every dry building felt like Noah's Ark; taxi drivers relished a pleading clientele; hot water cupboards became the MVPs for coats and shoes.

