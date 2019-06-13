By Andrew Alderson in Nottingham

New Zealand have been denied a valuable opportunity in the abandoned match with India at cricket's World Cup.

The encounter between the two unbeaten teams at Nottingham - their first meeting at this tournament for 16 years – would have revealed who was in prime position to contest the semi-finals.

The torrents of rain snaking through the city streets this week took their toll. Every dry building felt like Noah's Ark; taxi drivers relished a pleading clientele; hot water cupboards became the MVPs for coats and shoes.

The Trent Bridge ground staff deserved two competition points for their unwavering commitment to duty. Complicating their situation was a lack of wind to dry the turf. Yet when the pitch hovercraft was removed to offer glimpses of the 22 most important yards on the field, it looked a credit to the technology.

Ground staff pull rain covers on the pitch as the rain delays start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Photo / AP

Alas, all efforts were in vain.

So was it a point won or lost?

Neither camp will be satisfied being part of a tournament-record fourth wash-out in what shapes as Britain's wettest June, but it potentially hurts New Zealand more than India.

Disappointing from a Black Caps' perspective is that the bleaker conditions got, the better chance they had to win. Yes, they lost this summer's home series 4-1, but a six-wicket tournament warm-up victory at The Oval, seam bowlers salivating with a pitch sweating under covers and left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan's injury leaving only specialist right-handed batsmen all played into their favour.

An Indian fan flashes victory sign as rain delayed start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Photo / AP

The New Zealanders now head into a three-game stretch against South Africa, the West Indies and Pakistan without testing themselves against India, Australia or England. Those teams have the recent performances or the pedigree to secure the title. India have at least had a robust outing against Australia.

Conversely, New Zealand get a chance to keep building towards round robin exit games against Australia at Lord's and England at Durham. Those should provide perfect preparation if a top four spot looms.

Kiwi fans worried about a stagnating campaign can be reassured with coach Gary Stead's comments post-match. He has a measured countenance similar to predecessor Mike Hesson: Never get too high or too low. Someone could have lit a fire under his seat and he would've leaned down, blown it out and continued his sentence.

Stead says the team will take a couple of days off as planned before returning to the same routine they have used for every match. If that's the case, momentum will continue.

If there's another positive, New Zealand have kept any Indian strike plans secret. No new blueprint should need redrafting if they meet in the knock-out matches.