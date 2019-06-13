New Zealand's most high-profile basketballer Steven Adams has been spotted in Wellington this evening.

A patron of the Shepherds Arms Hotel in Thorndon told the Herald the NBA star popped into the bar with what seemed to be an entourage.

"People obviously knew who he was but left him alone. I asked him what he was doing in Thorndon. He said 'what's Thorndon?'," the patron said.

Standing at 2.13m tall, Adams is not an easy person to miss and his appearance comes the same day he was named in the Tall Blacks long list for the World Cup.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre was one of 25 players named in the squad, from which only 12 will be selected for the tournament.

Steven Adams slam dunks the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics. Photo / Getty Images

"Basketball New Zealand has been in regular communication with Steve and his agency and management at OKC," coach Paul Henare said.

"We will look to conclude those conversations in the weeks ahead, but clearly Steve is a player we want wearing the black singlet."

Earning NZ$41.3 million in 2018, he also clocked in at No 78 on Forbes' list of the world's top 100 highest-paid athletes.

The 2018-19 NBA season was the second in Adams' four-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, worth $151 million.

In the 2019-20 season, his base salary was expected to increase from NZ$36.6 million to NZ$39.2 million, with a further increase in the final year of his deal.