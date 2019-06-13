COMMENT:

Say what you like about the Blues, and I'm going to, although probably not as succinctly as Sonny Bill Williams did after training today, but for them to still be in the race to pinch Beauden Barrett from the Hurricanes suggests they at least have ambition, not to mention resilience.

It will have also put the wind up their rivals from Wellington before they meet on the Westpac Stadium pitch on Saturday, although the man in question will not be playing and neither will his brother, Jordie, an absence that will deny viewers a certain extra frisson.

