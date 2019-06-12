COMMENT:

The Blues are on the verge of landing the biggest transfer prize in the history of our professional rugby if Beauden Barrett heads north.

The irony is that Hurricanes superstar Barrett – a two-time world player of the year – would make the dramatic move at a time when Super Rugby is at its lowest ebb.

Barrett's unconfirmed shift – as reported by NZME today – sums the situation up.

On one hand, he could transform the beleaguered Blues, who made barely any headway under their promising new coaching set-up this year. The positive vibes around Barrett

