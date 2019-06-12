Will Archambault and Max Paulhus Gosselin certainly are not the first NBA broadcast commentators to marvel at the play of Stephen Curry. As analysts for RDS, essentially a smaller, French version of ESPN based in Canada, they have called Curry's last two NBA finals runs together from a studio in Montreal.

But this pair of finals commentators has a particular insight into Curry's basketball skills, having seen them up close. How many broadcasting duos can say they practiced with and against Curry for years?

Before he figured in debates about the best shooters of all time, Curry went to Davidson

