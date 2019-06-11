COMMENT:

Let's not sidestep the issue here – until the Chiefs beat the Reds in Hamilton last month they were an on-field shambles. Hurt by injuries and an apparent inability to follow a game plan, they had the second-worst defence in the competition and were on target to finish as New Zealand's worst team.

Now they are potentially a win over the Rebels away from qualifying for the quarter-finals (they need a couple of favours, including the need for the Stormers to beat the Sharks in Cape Town, too, but given the men from Durban have to make the trip

