The excitement of victory was mixed with the relief of a job well done for trainer Craig Roberts after Dyna Weslyn won one of New Zealand's great greyhound races.

"I was really relieved when the line came up," admitted Roberts after Sunday's $100,000 Silver Collar at Manukau Stadium. "From where I was, I wasn't sure if she had held on."

Dyna Weslyn started the demanding 779m staying test as the hot $1.40 favourite. She bounced straight into the lead and appeared to be cruising to her expected effortless Group 1 victory having built around a 10-length lead on her rivals by the halfway stage.

That was until the stayers turned in for the run home when charging at her late was the $33 outsider Shooters Hill. The big (38kg) boy flew at Dyna Weslyn and he agonisingly came up a head short for his young trainer Sam Lozell.

As commentator Peter Earley, who called his 47th Silver Collar, said in his post-race wrap: "She was going up and down on a pogo stick."

Battling on solidly for his third placing 3.75 lengths further behind was the Victorian Vandagambo. The Gerry O'Keefe-trained stayer chased after the pacemaker for the final half of the race.

"Weslyn is a special wee dog, the complete racing package," enthused Roberts.

"She handles everything that's thrown at her and I'm so proud and privileged to train her."

Dyna Weslyn will return to contest the Group 1 $30,000 NZ Stayers Cup on her home Addington track (June 28) where she recently shattered the 732m track record.

It was an emotional occasion back at the podium for Lozell. His grandfather Max Matthews recently passed away. In 1995, Matthews trained Cuties Sister to win the Silver Collar. Lozell wasn't even born then.

Melbourne greyhound commentator James Van de Maat is the breeder and is a part-owner of Vandagambo and he made the trip across the Tasman to support his stayer.

"Rapt, that was great effort by the boy. It was fantastic to be part of such a prestigious race," said Van de Maat, who also called two races on the card.