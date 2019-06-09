Who's the guy Klay Thompson and other NBA stars trust to manage their wealth? One who knows how to rebound with $8,000 stuffed into his underwear.

Every day of Joe McLean's job, as the premier wealth manager of the NBA elite, requires him to make the kind of purchases that most of us make only once or twice in a lifetime. He bought 25 cars on behalf of his clients last year, and he probably sold nearly as many. He closed on four houses in February alone. You wouldn't believe how many pool tables he's bought, let alone how many

Related articles:

Then he stuffed $8,000 into his underwear

$5,000 a week to cut grass

Cars. Cars. Cars.