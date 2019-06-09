Rafael Nadal for an incredible 12th time and Ash Barty with her first Grand Slam title are the Roland Garros champions for 2019.

Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is in Paris thanks to Emirates Airline and presents the 'Game Set and Match tennis podcast.

Matt is joined by leading tennis strategist Craig O'Shannessy from Brain Game Tennis to break down the men's singles final won by Nadal in four sets over Dominic Thiem.

Australian scribe Leo Schlink discusses the men's tournament and Ash Barty's phenomenal run to the women's title. WTA Tour senior writer Courtney Nguyen wraps up the women's tournament and the final word goes to veteran Australian broadcaster Craig Gabriel.