Australia being handed their first World Cup defeat in nine games. Here's everything you need to know from overnight.

Something is up with the bails

The recurring phenomenon haunting bowlers at this World Cup struck again this morning.

David Warner was facing Jasprit Bumrah in the second over of the Aussie innings as Aaron Finch and Co. tried unsuccessfully to chase down 353 for victory. Warner inside edged a delivery that deflected back onto his stumps but the bails didn't move.

It's the fifth time in the tournament the ball has struck the stumps but the bails have stayed put.

Advertisement

The bails at the Cricket World Cup do not want to be disturbed. Photo / Sky TV

"This is ridiculous … that has hit the stumps hard," ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said in commentary as other current and former players weighed in on social media.

Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham wrote on Twitter: "I understand that the electronics in the stumps and the bails make them heavier. Why can't the groove the bails sit in just be made shallower? Won't that fix the problem?"

Read more premium cricket content

Grant Elliott: Unbeaten Black Caps on the eve of 2019 World Cup litmus test

Andrew Alderson: First XI of observations after Black Caps' win over Afghanistan

The general consensus is the zing bails — which flash red when knocked out of their grooves — are heavier than normal bails so are harder to dislodge.

Today is the 5th instance of ball hitting the stumps and bails not falling.



5th instance, WITHIN this World Cup.



Whats going on?? 🤔🤔



In my entire life i have not seen 5 instances like this, let alone in the space of 10 days or a tournament!!#AUSvIND #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 9, 2019

I understand that the electronics in the stumps and the bails make them heavier. Why can’t the groove the bails sit in just be made shallower? Won’t that fix the problem? https://t.co/MXfLWjgHqi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019

This can’t keep happening with the bails !!! Hard enough being a bowler nowadays .. needs changing — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 9, 2019

India send World Cup warning

It was dubbed the battle of the heavyweights between India and Australia and Virat Kohli's side delivered a knock out blow at The Oval this morning.

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

Read more: India send World Cup warning with big win over Australia



Nice guys finish...

The Black Caps' super nice guy image has been spotlighted by ESPN's renowned CricInfo website but our spectators have received a bit of a slap.

The New Zealand players are described as the "cuddliest, humblest, nice guyest team on the planet.

"When Rashid Khan took a ball to the helmet grille during Afghanistan's innings, (Kane) Williamson was forward in a flash - not to celebrate the wicket but to check on a visibly shaken Rashid.

"Earlier, Colin Munro was seen tying batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi's shoelace. Such is the earnestness with which this New Zealand team upholds this reputation, that Shahidi has probably never had a shoelace knotted so artfully."

But in noting that the Cardiff venue for New Zealand's opening match was Christchurch-like, the CricInfo writer added: "If there were a few more drunks yelling curse-laden advice/abuse from the stands, this would basically be home."

ESPN giveth, and ESPN taketh away.

Dhoni sheathes dagger

Crisis averted. MS Dhoni covered up the apparent military insignia on his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves for today's win over Australia.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for its star to keep wearing the gloves.

But he was warned by the ICC after India's World Cup opener against South Africa on June 5 for breaching regulations concerning clothing and equipment.

Read more: Indian star MS Dhoni sparks controversy at Cricket World Cup



Just another game

England paceman Jofra Archer is not placing any extra emphasis on his team's next game in the Cricket World Cup on Friday against West Indies, the country for whom he played youth cricket.

Archer, who was born in Barbados, says it is "just another game of cricket."

The 24-year-old Archer was fast-tracked into England's World Cup squad after the England and Wales Cricket Board recently changed its qualification rules, allowing players to be picked after three years of residency instead of seven.

There's a sense Archer is warming up nicely three games into the tournament, picking up three wickets against South Africa and Bangladesh either side of a 0-79 showing in England's surprise loss to Pakistan.

He was bowling at speeds of 95 miles per hour (153 kph) in the win over Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. So was his teammate, Mark Wood.

Archer says "it's good competition really to have someone at the other end. It pushes you to do a bit better. Any little thing that can make you better makes the team better."

Next up

Tonight's game sees South Africa try and get their first win of the tournament when they take on the West Indies. NZME will have live commentary and updates from 9.15pm.