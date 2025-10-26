Live updates of the Cricket World Cup clash between the White Ferns and England from Visakhapatnam.

‘Bloody frustrating’: White Ferns miss out on World Cup semifinal

The White Ferns semifinal drought at the Cricket World Cup goes on after being handed a 53-run (DLS method) defeat by India today.

New Zealand needed a win over the hosts to move into fourth spot with a game to play but it looked a tall order after India batted first and made an impressive 340 for three.

Openers Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109) put on 212 for the first wicket and India kept the runs flowing once they departed, with Jemimah Rodrigues adding 76 from 55 balls.

A crowd of 25,166 in Navi Mumbai set the record for highest group-stage attendance at any ICC women’s event.

New Zealand’s target was reduced to 325 in 44 overs at more than 7.3 an over to leapfrog India on the table but the task became more difficult when veteran opener Suzie Bates departed for one in the second over.

Despite the early wicket, New Zealand were ahead of India’s run-rate going into the 10th over before Georgia Plimmer (30 from 25) and Sophie Devine (six) fell within two overs of each other.

When Amelia Kerr (45 from 53) hit one straight to hit wicket in the 21st over, the White Ferns were 115 for four and facing a surging run rate.

Brooke Halliday gave New Zealand some hope with a measured 81 from 84 balls but the chase was too big for the White Ferns despite Isabella Gaze finishing on 65 from 51 balls – making her best ODI score.

It is the third straight ODI World Cup tournament the White Ferns have failed to get out of the group stage. New Zealand could still finish on the same points as India, but can’t equal India’s number of wins, which now sits at three, while two rained-out matches mean the White Ferns have one win from their six matches so far.

“We are incredibly disappointed and gutted, not just for ourselves but for our friends and family. Bloody frustrating tournament – would have loved more opportunities to play and with the bat,” White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine said.

“Credit to them. Target was just too big for us. Loved the way they [Gaze and Halliday] fought and scrapped for us. Could we have gotten closer in 50 overs? Who knows, but gutted. We were outstanding in the powerplay, contained them well, stayed on the stumps. 300-320 was on par. It is difficult when you don’t take wickets, opposition teams can go hard and be expansive.”

The White Ferns finish the tournament against England on Sunday night.

“I have probably said it within the changing room. It is just about how we play the game. If we go out and play like how we can, I can hold my head high. Every game that you get to play for NZ is a huge honour. We cannot progress, but we are going to give them a good run for their money,” Devine added.