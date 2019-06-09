COMMENT:

Three matches played, three wins in the bag and, bar a hint of a late batting collapse in an otherwise comfortable run-chase against Bangladesh, New Zealand have hardly broken a sweat.

But the real World Cup starts now.

The Black Caps haven't been perfect but they haven't had to be - Sri Lanka are in the midst of rebuilding their squad and Bangladesh and Afghanistan, for all of their continued improvement, are still the weakest teams at the tournament with hopefully some more upsets up their sleeve.

At Taunton, the New Zealand team did what was expected of them

