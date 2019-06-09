Sometimes success is all about perspective. Because if you had told Cambridge trainer Tony Pike six weeks ago he would have a horse finish third in the A$1.5 million Stradbroke Handicap he would have taken that with a smile.

Back then Bostonian was 50-1 to win Queensland's most famous race while Endless Drama would have been considered a very second string for Saturday's group one.

But as Trekking waltzed away with the Straddy and Endless Drama picked up A$135,000 for the bravest of thirds, Pike didn't feel like a winner.

Because back in 11th was the favourite Bostonian, who lost his shot at the historic sprint Triple Crown by slipping at the start, never being a factor in the race after.

"I couldn't believe it, he is usually so good out of the gates," said Pike.

"After that Michael [Cahill, jockey] did the right thing and rode him up the inner but he got poleaxed twice," he said.

"It just wasn't his race and it is disappointing because if he got away on terms and gets a good sit I think he wins."

Pike's perspective on whether a third and 11th in one of Australia's richest sprint races had been altered by Bostonian's wins in the Doomben 10,000 and Kingsford-Smith Cup in the last month.

But while Saturday wasn't a fun day at the office the reality of what his team has achieved on their Queensland campaign is still impossible to ignore.

"They have earned something like $1.1 million in the last six weeks so it has been a wonderful carnival, even if horses like Bostonian and Cyber Attack had no luck on Saturday.

"And I was very proud of Endless Drama. He is a lovely old horse and to finish third in a Straddy is no small feat."

Pike's resurrection job with Endless Drama could pay bigger dividends in the future as he is still owned by Qatar Bloodstock, who could have a larger involvement in New Zealand racing in coming seasons after pledging to support their flagship stallion Roaring Lion when he stands at Cambridge Stud in the new season.

A more tangible return for Endless Drama could come sooner though as he will return home and could even be aimed at the Foxbridge Plate on his way to the first two legs of the Hastings triple crown in September.

But Bostonian has now won his way out of the New Zealand spring scene, showing he is capable of aiming at much loftier and more lucrative targets.

"There are so many options in Australia for a horse like him," says Pike.

"There are the two new A$1 million races they announced in New South Wales this week and the carnivals in both Sydney and Melbourne.

"So we will get him home this week and I will discuss next season with David [Archer, owner]."

Bostonian's luckless Straddy defeat also almost certainly ended his unlikely late-season bid for Horse of the Year, with the engravers as good as putting Melody Belle's name on that trophy now.

Classy galloper put down

There are bad days in racing and then there are the worse ones.

Those are the days when trainers take horses to the races and they don't come home.

That is brutal any time, whether the horse is good or bad. It just so happens the Kiwi galloper that died at Eagle Farm on Saturday, Lord Arthur, had the potential to be really good.

A feature race winner at Ellerslie two starts ago, the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained 3-year-old had to be put down after breaking a hind leg when he was checked and fell in the home straight in the Queensland Derby.

His jockey Corey Brown was taken to hospital but although he suffered a back injury he has full use of his limbs and was conscious. Doctors at Royal Brisbane Hospital are going to operate on Brown this afternoon.

They are going to stabilise the fractured C7 then move him in a few days maybe back to Sydney.

Brown also has a fractured sternum and a punctured lung.