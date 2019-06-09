Eleven talking points and a form XV from Super Rugby.

Some days you eat the bear; some days the bear tears you to bits and scatters your remains all over the forest

The Crusaders, it was feared by some, were possibly psychologically scarred by off field rumours and charges, hence the drubbing in Suva last weekend by the Chiefs. As the poor Rebels tottered off after a 66-0 humiliation in Christchurch, could it be that stress actually suits the Crusaders? A week off now to refresh, and then pity the poor mob that has to play them in the quarterfinal

I hope he likes sushi

Script by Hallmark

We know what you did last season. No, make that eight seasons ago

As coach Steve says, worry is a wasted emotion

Altitude, what altitude?

Mandrake would be proud of this moment of magic

In Australia they call it being dudded

You know we can see what's happening too, don't you?

