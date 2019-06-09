Andrew Alderson runs through how the Black Caps rated against Afghanistan.

Martin Guptill – 6

A royal duck did not bode well on the ratings meter, but his fielding bought him insurance. Wherever he stalks, batsmen feel threatened. Few are going to steal any runs on his beat at this tournament.

Colin Munro – 6

Came in off from deep point to catch Hazratullah "The Bruiser" Zazai off Jimmy Neesham to break into the Afghanistan order. Bludgeoned 22 to give New Zealand momentum towards their target.

Kane Williamson – 9

Made 79 not out, his highest score in 16 World

