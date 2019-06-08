COMMENT:

Steve Tew's successor will start work at New Zealand Rugby later this year and discover there is not much pressing business.

A new All Blacks coach will be appointed after the World Cup and be jointly handled by the outgoing Tew and his successor.

Once that's out of the way, the to-do list isn't expansive. By then, it's probable the next broadcast negotiation will be well advanced and all the must-keep players will be locked in to contracts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The future format of Super Rugby has already been decided. Two key sponsorship deals with adidas and AIG have a few

Related articles: