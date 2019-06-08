COMMENT:

The new contract for Football Ferns' coach Tom Sermanni looks a smart piece of business by New Zealand Football.

On Saturday NZ Football confirmed that Sermanni would be in charge of the national team through to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, an extension on his current tenure which had been set to expire at the end of the current FIFA Women's World Cup.

It might be unusual – given Sermanni will be judged on the Ferns' output at the current tournament in France – but reflects a level of confidence in the experienced Scotsman.

Up until now, Sermanni has appeared the perfect fit. He's the calm head that was needed after the dramas of last year, and is the kind of coach the players enjoy working with.

He's also been pragmatic.

Rather than insist on a prescribed style of play, Sermanni has been determined to make best use of the resources available to him.

And so far, the results under the 64-year-old have been promising. What ultimately counts is the performance at the World Cup, as the Ferns are long overdue a compelling performance at a major tournament. But the lead up matches have indicated the team is on the right track.

This year, the Ferns have recorded wins over England, Norway, Mexico and Argentina. The win over the Lionesses was the first in their history, and achieved in front of a 20,000 strong partisan crowd in Brighton.

The victory against Norway was the first time they had beaten a higher-ranked opposition in four years, since they defeated Brazil 1-0 in 2015.

"We are really pleased to have Tom confirmed through until the Tokyo Olympics," said NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell. "He came into the Football Ferns during a challenging period but the team has made a huge amount of progress in a short time under his leadership."

Sermanni, whose contract has been extended until August 2020, is happy to have more time at the helm.

"The past eight months with this team have been both rewarding and enjoyable," said Sermanni says.

"I've been especially impressed with the focus and desire of the group to continually strive for improvement. Our immediate focus is on the World Cup here in France. But it is great to know we have more time together as a team and over the next 12 months we can continue to build towards the Tokyo Olympics."

The World No 19 Ferns begin their World Cup campaign this week and will meet the Netherlands, Canada and Cameroon in Group E.