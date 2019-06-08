COMMENT:

The new contract for Football Ferns' coach Tom Sermanni looks a smart piece of business by New Zealand Football.

On Saturday NZ Football confirmed that Sermanni would be in charge of the national team through to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, an extension on his current tenure which had been set to expire at the end of the current FIFA Women's World Cup.

It might be unusual – given Sermanni will be judged on the Ferns' output at the current tournament in France – but reflects a level of confidence in the experienced Scotsman.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Up until now, Sermanni has

Related articles: