By Andrew Alderson in Taunton

Once deemed a "red-ball specialist", Trent Boult has become the pivotal bowler for New Zealand at this World Cup.

No Black Cap strikes fear into opposition batting orders like when the left-armer launches into his rhythmic run-up.

Boult's swing has the capability to catapult the national side into the tournament reckoning, as he did in 2015 with 22 wickets at 16.86 alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc. The pursuit of movement can be capricious, but his early forays against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - two for 44 and one for 44 respectively - offered promise. The West

