Kiwi mare Igraine didn't make it to the rich Sydney autumn carnival but the fact she was aimed at it could be her best friend in today's Brisbane Cup.

Because the best version of the German import can test the Aussies in the A$400,000 finale to today's mega meeting at Eagle Farm.

Igraine has been one of the surprise packages of the New Zealand season, having been racing since the very first Saturday of the season in August, when she won a rating72 at Te Rapa.

She has emerged as a top class stayer, as you might expect from a daughter of Galileo from one of Germany's elite staying families, having only ended up in New Zealand when Trelawney Stud asked bloodstock genius Paul Moroney to source them a future broodmare prospect from overseas.

Igraine has enormously increased her value this season, winning the Counties Cup among a string of top performances, but her connections allowed her to miss much of the New Zealand summer, including the Auckland Cup, to set her for The Championships in Sydney.

"She didn't quite come up well enough and in time for that," explains trainer Robert Priscott. "But that break she had in the middle of the season to be set for Sydney is one reason she is racing so well now.

"She isn't tired at all even though it is late in the season."

Igraine has been brave in both her placings so far this Queensland campaign but her wide draw might make it hard for her to get handy and Priscott admits he would also like to see some rain.

"The track will be good whereas I think she would like the sting out of it and it might bother some of the others.

"So I can't fault her and she is ready to go a big race. I rate her a good each way chance."

Cambridge three-year-old Bobby Dee is on the ballot for the Cup after missing a Queensland Derby start and even if he gets into the race he would carry 53kg, the same weight as Igraine, not an easy task for the winner of just three races.

His stablemate Lord Arthur does get a Derby start but will need to bounce back to his Ellerslie form of two starts ago, most likely via a hot tempo in the race, to embellish trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman's remarkable record in Australian classics.